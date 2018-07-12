WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Match Stipulations Failing to Live Up to 'Extreme' Title

0 of 5

The annual WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view happens on Sunday, but based on this year's lineup, the show may not deserve the name it has been given.

This event was launched in 2009 when the company was still trying to convince fans its new ECW was just as good as the original despite being a watered down version featuring only a few stars from Paul Heyman's old roster.

The whole point of Extreme Rules was that every match was contested under some kind of hardcore stipulation. It was supposed to be the one night of the year when WWE felt like Extreme Championship Wrestling.

For the first three years, management stuck to this rule, but it began to abandon it in 2012 when the PPV featured two regular singles bouts. The next year included three standard matches as the company deviated even further from its original concept.

This brings us to Sunday's show. Out of the 11 scheduled contests, only five have special stipulations, according to WWE.com. Here is a complete look at the lineup:

Without Stipulations

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (U.S. Championship)

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles vs. Rusev (WWE Championship)

The Deleters of Worlds vs. The B-Team (Raw Tag Team Championships)

With Stipulations

Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman (Steel Cage)

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Ironman, Intercontinental Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules, Raw Women's Championship)

Carmella vs. Asuka (James Ellsworth in a Shark Cage, SmackDown Women's Championship)

Sanity vs. The New Day (Tables)

Let's take a look at which matches don't live up to the Extreme Rules name and how WWE can remedy the situation.