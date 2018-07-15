Lakers Rumors: LA Was 'Ready to Snare' Knicks' Mitchell Robinson in 2018 Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

LAS VEAGS, NV - JULY 10: Mitchell Robinson #26 of the New York Knicks dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 10, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly considering rookie center Mitchell Robinson as a draft candidate this offseason, though Robinson's absence from the combine may have lowered their interest.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post: "The Lakers had considered taking him at No. 25 and were ready to snare him at No. 39 if he had dropped, according to sources," though "not being at the draft combine became a red flag for teams picking in the first round."

              

