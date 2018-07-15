Lakers Rumors: LA Was 'Ready to Snare' Knicks' Mitchell Robinson in 2018 Draft

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly considering rookie center Mitchell Robinson as a draft candidate this offseason, though Robinson's absence from the combine may have lowered their interest.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post: "The Lakers had considered taking him at No. 25 and were ready to snare him at No. 39 if he had dropped, according to sources," though "not being at the draft combine became a red flag for teams picking in the first round."

