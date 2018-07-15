LaVar Ball: 'There's Nothing Wrong' with LiAngelo Playing in JBA

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: Lonzo Ball #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers greets his brother LiAngelo Ball #2 after he completed his NBA Pre-Draft Workout with the Los Angeles Lakers on May 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LaVar Ball hasn't given up on his dream of his three sons playing together on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he told TMZ Sports he isn't concerned that LiAngelo Ball is currently playing in the Junior Basketball Association.

"My son wants to get better, he'll do whatever it takes to get better," he said. "The bottom line is, I want all three of my boys to play for the Lakers."

For LiAngelo—who went undrafted and didn't get invited to a NBA Summer League team after returning from a season in Lithuania—the JBA is a chance to work on his game. 

"It's not even a yellow brick road. It's a road that he has to take," his father noted. "It's nothing wrong with this. You want to play. All he wants to do his play. And playing with his brothers, just to let you all know, the chemistry is crazy. This beats running hills and just shooting on a machine by yourself."

LiAngelo has a major hill to climb to ever reach the NBA, let alone play with Lonzo on the Lakers. But LaVar remains a believer.

