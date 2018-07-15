World Cup 100: Ranking the Top Players in Russia After the Final

0 of 7

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The 2018 World Cup is now in the books. France won a thrilling final against Croatia on Sunday, lifting the trophy for the first time since 1998.

It's time to update our World Cup 100—a position-by-position ranking of the top-performing players in Russia—for the last time. With every match played, every performance delivered, it's time to make a definitive judgement.

We've watched every game, rated every player and constructed a top 10 or 20 for each spot and crowned the kings of each. Bear in mind that only performances at the World Cup were considered for these rankings. Reputations count for nothing.

In terms of categorising player positions, we've introduced the following rule:

If someone played multiple positions, he is placed in the one he played the most minutes in.

If he played the same number of minutes in two separate positions, he is placed in the one he played in most recently.

Because of team eliminations and rotating lineups, some players appeared in more matches than others. In such instances, those who kept consistently higher performances over a larger number of games were rewarded with a higher rank.