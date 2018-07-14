John Deere Classic 2018: Michael Kim Leads Entering Final Round

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Michael Kim is 18 holes away from his first career PGA Tour victory.

Although Kim entered the week winless in 83 tour starts, he followed up a second-round 64 with an identical score on moving day and is now 22-under through 54 holes at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

The 25-year-old, who has missed 14 of 22 cuts this season and three in a row dating back to the Travelers Championship, is five shots clear of Bronson Burgoon heading into Sunday's final round after carding five birdies over his last six holes.

Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard through Saturday:

1. Michael Kim, -22

2. Bronson Burgoon, -17

3. Matt Jones, -16

4. Harold Varner III, -15

T-5. Andres Romero, -14

T-5. Sam Ryder, -14

T-7. Joel Dahmen, -13

T-7. Denny McCarthy, -13

T-7. Robert Garrigus, -13

T-7. Johnson Wagner, -13

T-7. David Hearn, -13

Like Kim, Matt Jones has looked quite comfortable at TPC Deere Run despite experiencing recent struggles.

The Australian logged a bogey-free 66 on the heels of Friday's 63, and he leaped up three spots into third place thanks to an eagle on the par-five 17th.

If Jones can produce another round in the low 60s on Sunday, he will be in position to log his second career PGA Tour win. But even if he doesn't, it seems like a lock that he will register a top-10 finish for the first time this season.

Lurking right behind Jones is Harold Varner III.

Fresh off a fifth-place finish at The Greenbrier a week ago, the American continued his charge up the leaderboard with a five-under-par 66 to move to 15-under for the championship.

And while Varner may not be a household name just yet, he's clearly making progress in that regard.

Beyond his top-five finish in West Virginia, the 27-year-old showed he could hang with some of the sport's biggest names when he finished seventh at The Players Championship.

Storming back from seven shots down on Sunday won't be easy given the way Kim has been peppering the pin, but Varner is clearly trending in the right direction with August approaching.