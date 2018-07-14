Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Phillies Front-Runners Ahead of Yankees, More

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado walks on the field during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

With the July 31 MLB trade deadline approaching, the Manny Machado sweepstakes are heating up.

And the good news for the Baltimore Orioles is the competition for his services is strong.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported Saturday that the Philadelphia Phillies are "serious" in their pursuit of Machado and appear to be the front-runners for acquiring him.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Phils Ramping Up Push to Acquire Machado

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Phils Ramping Up Push to Acquire Machado

    MLB
    via MLB

    Arrieta Finally Gets Strong Defense in Win Over Marlins

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Arrieta Finally Gets Strong Defense in Win Over Marlins

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Saying Goodbye to Chase Utley Could Get Complicated

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Saying Goodbye to Chase Utley Could Get Complicated

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Verlanders Expecting 1st Child 👶

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Verlanders Expecting 1st Child 👶

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report