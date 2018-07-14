Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Phillies Front-Runners Ahead of Yankees, More

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

With the July 31 MLB trade deadline approaching, the Manny Machado sweepstakes are heating up.

And the good news for the Baltimore Orioles is the competition for his services is strong.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported Saturday that the Philadelphia Phillies are "serious" in their pursuit of Machado and appear to be the front-runners for acquiring him.

