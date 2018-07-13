Yankees Suspend Relationship with Papa John's After Founder's Racist Comments

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have suspended their relationship with Papa John's following founder John Schnatter's use of a racial slur.

"In response to the reprehensible remarks made by Papa John's founder and owner, the New York Yankees are suspending their relationship with the company," the team announced Friday.

The decision comes one day after the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays both issued statements confirming they were suspending ties with the pizza chain.

"The Marlins are committed to an inclusive environment for all of our fans," the Marlins said in a statement, per USA Today's Scott Boeck.



"Mr. Schnatter's derogatory and insensitive comments are not at all reflective of the values of our organization," the statement continued. "As such, the Marlins are immediately suspending our relationship and promotions with the Papa John’s brand."

The University of Louisville has also distanced itself from Schnatter.

On Friday, the school announced it will change the name of its football stadium following Schnatter's use of the N-word during a conference call in May.

Schnatter has since vacated his position on the university's board of trustees in addition to stepping down as the chairman of the Papa John's board.