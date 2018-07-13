Yankees Suspend Relationship with Papa John's After Founder's Racist Comments

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2018

A New York Yankees hat is seen during batting practice for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros baseball game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have suspended their relationship with Papa John's following founder John Schnatter's use of a racial slur.

"In response to the reprehensible remarks made by Papa John's founder and owner, the New York Yankees are suspending their relationship with the company," the team announced Friday. 

The decision comes one day after the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays both issued statements confirming they were suspending ties with the pizza chain. 

"The Marlins are committed to an inclusive environment for all of our fans," the Marlins said in a statement, per USA Today's Scott Boeck

"Mr. Schnatter's derogatory and insensitive comments are not at all reflective of the values of our organization," the statement continued. "As such, the Marlins are immediately suspending our relationship and promotions with the Papa John’s brand."

The University of Louisville has also distanced itself from Schnatter. 

On Friday, the school announced it will change the name of its football stadium following Schnatter's use of the N-word during a conference call in May. 

Schnatter has since vacated his position on the university's board of trustees in addition to stepping down as the chairman of the Papa John's board. 

Related

    Report: Yankees Privately Are Not High on Miguel Andujar

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Report: Yankees Privately Are Not High on Miguel Andujar

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Yankees Have Been a Smart Baserunning Team

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees Have Been a Smart Baserunning Team

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Yankees Suspend Relationship with Papa John's

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees Suspend Relationship with Papa John's

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    Blake Snell Named to AL All-Star Roster

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Blake Snell Named to AL All-Star Roster

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report