Stephen Curry in Mix, Charles Barkley in Last at American Century Championship

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski leads the 2018 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament after his two-under 70 in Friday's first round at Edgewood Golf Club in Stateline, Nevada, translated to 25 points in the event's Modified Stableford scoring system.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer is in second place with 24 points, while Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz and longtime NFL QB Mark Rypien are tied for third with 21.

Former MLB starting pitcher Mark Mulder, the three-time defending champion, is tied for 16th place after scoring 16 points in the opening round.

Other notable participants in the star-studded affair include Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (18 points, T-8), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (16, T-16) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (nine, T-35)

Basketball Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley (minus-34) is also on hand to put his enigmatic golf swing on display once again. He's in last place out of 92 golfers through 18 holes.

