B/R's Best Reads of the Week of July 15

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all its best content from the week in one place.

Why Hasn't Kawhi Leonard Been Traded Yet?

A deal for the Spurs star seems to be close, but some NBA GMs wonder if he can even play.

$84 Million Man Can't Be Satisfied: Kirk Cousins Is Keeping His Underdog Mindset

The Vikings QB’s massive salary is fully guaranteed, but that doesn’t mean he is changing a thing. Cousins still feels like an underdog out to prove he can finally deliver a Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurd Is Confident His Multimillion-Dollar Gamble Will Pay Off at Baylor

Jalen Hurd was a 1st-round NFL RB talent until he mysteriously left Tennessee to become a WR at Baylor. He speaks on the decision that cost him millions.