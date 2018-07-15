B/R's Best Reads of the Week of July 15

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half in a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Why Hasn't Kawhi Leonard Been Traded Yet?

A deal for the Spurs star seems to be close, but some NBA GMs wonder if he can even play.

$84 Million Man Can't Be Satisfied: Kirk Cousins Is Keeping His Underdog Mindset

The Vikings QB’s massive salary is fully guaranteed, but that doesn’t mean he is changing a thing. Cousins still feels like an underdog out to prove he can finally deliver a Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurd Is Confident His Multimillion-Dollar Gamble Will Pay Off at Baylor

Jalen Hurd was a 1st-round NFL RB talent until he mysteriously left Tennessee to become a WR at Baylor. He speaks on the decision that cost him millions.

