Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2018 ESPYs Best International Men's Soccer Player Award

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo won the ESPY for the best international men's soccer player at the 2018 edition of the awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Ronaldo took the award after winning the UEFA Champions League for a fifth time. His goals helped Real Madrid lift the trophy for a third season running, culminating in a 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev back in May.

He scored three times during a 4-3 aggregate win over Juventus at the quarter-final stage, including a gravity-defying overhead kick in Turin in the first leg as part of a record-breaking campaign.

For the season, Ronaldo finished with 44 goals and eight assists in all competitions. The former Manchester United man's enduring prolific form in front of goal has led to four Champions League wins while at Real.

Ronaldo has since left Spain and signed with Serie A giants Juventus. Based on how he's owned Europe's premier club competition in recent years, don't bet against the Portuguese powerhouse inspiring the Bianconeri to a first Champions League win since 1996.