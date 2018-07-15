World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony Performers, Lineup, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup comes to an end on Sunday with Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium playing host to the closing ceremony ahead of the final between France and Croatia.

The tournament has been a big success and provided plenty of entertainment, thrilling matches and upsets.

Defending champions Germany went out in the group phase, while hosts Russia surpassed expectations and knocked out Spain on penalties in the last 16.

There was also disappointment for favourites Brazil who went out in the quarter-finals, meaning it is France and Croatia who are the final two teams left standing.

Date: Sunday, 14 July

TV: BBC One, ITV 1 (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Stream: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub (UK), Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

There have been few details released about the closing ceremony. However, American megastar Will Smith will be performing the official World Cup Song 'Live It Up' along with Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer Era Istefi.

Jam said there could be a surprise involved in their performance, per FIFA.com.

"Doing a World Cup song is a dream come true. I’m really really happy to be here, but I’m super nervous. It’s so massive," he said. "There may be a surprise in the show: a colleague and a friend may join us, so watch the show!"

The hosts will be hoping for a less controversial performance than in the opening ceremony when singer Robbie Williams offered a middle finger to television cameras.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin will be in attendance. He will also take part in a ceremony to hand the World Cup over to 2022 hosts Qatar on Sunday, per RT.

The opening ceremony to the World Cup was a short and snappy, and it's likely Sunday's action will continue in the same vein.

Once the ceremony is over the action will switch quickly back to the football. France will be the favourites for victory after seeing off Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the knockout stages.

However, Croatia can not be easily discounted. Zlatko Dalic's side have shown real team spirit and determination in their victories over Denmark, Russia and England. They will not lack for motivation either as they seek to lift the World Cup for the first time.