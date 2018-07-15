World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage and More

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Will Smith and Nicky Jam are among those set to perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday.

The ceremony should get underway at 3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET.

Audiences in the U.S. can watch the ceremony on Fox, with a live stream on Fox Soccer Match Pass and fuboTV before the final between France against Croatia. Meanwhile, viewers in the UK can see the ceremony unfold on both BBC One and ITV 1.

Streaming will be available on BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

Smith will join Jam and Era Istrefi to perform the tournament's official anthem, "Live it Up", and anticipation for Smith's performance is already high.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

However, Smith is being counted on to make a better impression than Robbie Williams. The Daily Mirror's Andrew Gilpin described how the latter may have alienated some: "He opened up the 2018 World Cup by swearing at the camera, with the singer flipping his middle finger at the camera."

For his part, Smith has expressed his pride at simply being asked to be involved, per FIFA's official website: "This is the biggest sporting event in the world. When I was asked to be a part of it, I didn't even have to think about it. The World Cup is a magical, global energy. I love being a part of it."

There will be more to the ceremony than the feature song. Smith, Jam and Istrefi will also be joined by K-pop act EXO. The group received more votes than fellow K-pop artists BTS in a FIFA-led social media poll taken earlier in July to see who should perform, according to Katie Baillie of Metro.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

EXO showed what it can do with its performance at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February.

The artists scheduled to perform in the Russian capital will hope to bring down the curtain in style on what's been a dramatic and entertaining World Cup. Preparations, games and supporter behaviour have all rated as successes for the host nation, so an uplifting sendoff would be an appropriate way to cap things.