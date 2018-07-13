5 Dream Matches for The Rock's WWE Return

0 of 5

Dave Allocca/Associated Press

"I can't wait to get back in a WWE ring."

Now 46, it seemed like the chance Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would wrestle for WWE again was remote—but comments made directly to the company's YouTube channel recently suggest he is nowhere near done inside the squared circle.

And with WWE a markedly different place to the one he last actively competed in several years ago, there are plenty of exciting Superstars out there for The Rock to potentially feud with if he does return.

Some are left-field choices, but some create the possibility of dream matches fans thought they would never see happen.

Here's a look at some of the dream matches The Rock could take part in should he fight in WWE again.