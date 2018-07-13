5 Dream Matches for The Rock's WWE Return

5 Dream Matches for The Rock's WWE ReturnJuly 13, 2018
"I can't wait to get back in a WWE ring."
Now 46, it seemed like the chance Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would wrestle for WWE again was remote—but comments made directly to the company's YouTube channel recently suggest he is nowhere near done inside the squared circle.
And with WWE a markedly different place to the one he last actively competed in several years ago, there are plenty of exciting Superstars out there for The Rock to potentially feud with if he does return.
Some are left-field choices, but some create the possibility of dream matches fans thought they would never see happen.
Here's a look at some of the dream matches The Rock could take part in should he fight in WWE again.
Triple H
With Triple H slowly assuming more and more power in WWE, the script almost writes itself for the return of The Rock to take on The Game.
Unimpressed by how The Authority is running the company, The Rock could take it upon himself to return and challenge one of his greatest foes to one last match.
It would be WrestleMania-worthy, to say the least.
The interactions between the two in the build to any contest, plus the likely involvement of Stephanie McMahon, would make for some great entertainment.
Sure, there are lots of newer, younger guys The Rock could feud with. But if he did return on even a semi-permanent basis, you would be surprised if this rivalry didn't happen at some stage.
Samoa Joe
If WWE's sole aim with a potential return of The Rock is to line up dream match after dream match, then the next two options tick that box emphatically.
The Rock vs. Samoa Joe is a feud that would have so many angles to it, such as both men's heritages, their respective standings and their lengthy careers within the industry.
What's more, Joe is such a bona fide, natural heel that it would make a rivalry with The Rock seem organically perfect. It wouldn't be false. It wouldn't be forced. It would be genuine good versus bad and professional wrestling at its best.
There are other options for a potential feud against a Samoan for The Rock, including cousin Roman Reigns.
But realistically, The Rock's popularity and the positioning of Reigns in WWE's landscape means that is seriously unlikely.
Instead, this would be the feud fans would want to see.
AJ Styles
It's a bout fans probably think they will never see. It's the epitome of a dream matchup you are only ever likely to see on a video game.
Until now, perhaps.
The Rock vs. AJ Styles sounds incredible before you even begin to imagine a feud between the two in closer detail.
With Styles equally capable working as a heel as well as a babyface, WWE could position AJ as the arrogant champ who claims he's beaten everyone there is left to beat.
John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, everyone. He is the people's champion.
Then The Rock's music hits, and The Great One declares there's one man left to beat before he can take that title.
It would be WrestleMania-calibre, for sure. And it would be one of the greatest rivalries in modern times. WWE needs to ensure it happens if The Rock returns.
Rusev
We've been here before, but that doesn't mean it can't be revisited.
Nearly four years have passed since The Rock surprised everyone by showing up on Raw and attacking Rusev. A lot has changed in The Bulgarian Brute's career since then.
Now overwhelmingly popular, there's the possibility he will have had one run at least with the WWE Championship by the time The Rock's potential return occurs.
Therefore, it's hard to doubt he would be legitimate enough to merit a high-profile feud like this one.
The history between Rock, Rusev and Lana too makes it all the more intriguing and a rivalry would allow Rusev to try to exact some semblance of revenge.
It would be a fantastic option for WWE to consider.
Elias
This one wouldn't even be about the in-ring action.
Simply put, The Rock vs. Elias wouldn't need to get to the stage for grappling for it to become arguably WWE's most exciting and entertaining feud.
The seeds are already being sown, to some degree. Elias is never short of an opinion on the biggest names in the business, and you imagine The Rock will fall into his crosshairs at some stage.
And with The Rock's history with a guitar and his own concerts in recent times, imagine the sparks that would fly if both men traded barbs via the medium of music.
It has the potential to be hilarious, intense and dramatic. It ticks all the boxes of a great rivalry and should be one of the first feuds WWE considers if The Rock returns.