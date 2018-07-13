MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany 2018: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

VINCENT JANNINK/Getty Images

Marc Marquez is targeting a sixth successive MotoGP victory at Sunday's 2018 Grand Prix of Germany at the Circuit Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal. A win would also tie his personal record for most wins in an individual race.

The Spaniard has a 41-point cushion at the head of the riders' standings and can match his best of six wins in the Grand Prix of the Americas if he emerges triumphant in the ninth race of the 2018 campaign.

Valentino Rossi sits second in the standings and is still chasing his first win of the season—as are third-place Maverick Vinales and Johann Zarco in fourth—with a need for Yamaha to slow Marquez's progress towards this year's crown.

Among the current field of riders, Rossi and fellow veteran Dani Pedrosa, who announced his retirement plans on Thursday, are the only others to have won the Grand Prix of Germany.

Saturday, July 14

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice

12:30 a.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Free Practice

1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, July 15

1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ET: Race

The full schedule and times can be found on the MotoGP website.

Live-stream options are available via the BT Sport App and beIN Sports CONNECT.

Top Riders

All eyes are on Marquez as he sets out to make Germany the second-most successful site of his success in MotoGP, not to mention the fact he can become just the fourth rider to win one championship six times back-to-back.

Casey Stoner won the Australian GP six times in succession from 2007 to 2012, while Rossi took the Italian GP seven times between 2002 and 2008. Giacomo Agostini holds the largest streak of any rider, however, and won at least four races in succession six times, including six back-to-back in the Germany GP.

Marquez's history of victories at Sachsenring extends back to his earlier successes in Moto2 and Moto3, and the Spaniard recently addressed the pressures that come with developing a reputation:

It's a pleasant conundrum for a star who sits clear of his competition in the standings and has finished outside the top two in only two of the eight races this season.

We can expect more than fireworks in eastern Germany if Repsol Honda star Marquez extends his dominance on Sunday, too, if last year's celebrations were anything to go by, via BT Sport (UK only):

It's an important date for Marquez's Repsol team-mate, Pedrosa, after he confirmed on Thursday this season would be his last in MotoGP.

While attention might be fixed on one half of the duo, the emotions stirred this week could be the drive the Spaniard needs to record what would be a first podium finish of 2018.

The 32-year-old is 12th in the standings and on course to finish outside MotoGP's top 10 for the first time in his 12-year career in this class.

He spoke to the media on Thursday regarding his decision to hang up his leathers come the end of this campaign:

It seems the right decision for a star whom Marquez recently said was suffering from a lack of motivation, per Oriol Puigdemont of Motorsport.com, which was apparent in his season-worst run to 15th in the Netherlands a fortnight ago.

But we could see something different from Pedrosa now the end of his career is in sight. Jorge Lorenzo will replace his countryman at Repsol Honda next season, and Marquez paid tribute to a loyal servant to the sport:

Ducati star Lorenzo has won three world championships but never managed to taste victory in Germany. That could be about to change following some morale-boosting wins in Italy and Catalonia.

Alex Rins will be one to watch following his last-gasp run to second at Assen, as will Movistar Yamaha talisman Rossi, perhaps the only man in the field experienced and talented enough to stop Marquez.