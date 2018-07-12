Dana White in Escalating Social Media Feud with Former Fighter Brendan Schaub

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A simple Instagram post from rising middleweight star Israel Adesanya has sparked a war of words between UFC President Dana White and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub.

Adesanya was less than impressed with Schaub's comments regarding strikers who come into the sport of MMA. In the clip, Schaub mentions different elements that make striking in MMA different. Adesanya captioned the clip, "Ssshhhh..." and had eye-rolling GIFs playing in the video.

Who knew that would ignite a back-and-forth between White and Schaub?

White's reply to Adesanya read: "[Adesanya] for u to be listening to one word from this MORON is a waste of ur time. Guy went 6-5 in the UFC!!! The only thing he could teach u is how to get KO’d. Tune idiots like this OUT."

Schaub was quick to quip back: "whoooooooa look who got a break from folding Ronda's laundry to jump on instagram. Bravo sir. He's right [Adesanya] what do I know listen to the bald fat guy who has never been in a fight in his life. Do that."

White continued on replying to a fan, saying that Schaub would fade into obscurity as soon as UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan stopped "carrying him."

Not one to give White the last word, Schaub took to Twitter to post a lengthy retort filled with suggestive phrases regarding White:

"Yes, Joe Rogan one of my best friends has played a significant role in my post fight career, no doubt, you're right about that DW. Two tv shows, sold out world wide comedy tour, two successful podcast, and just booked my first major movie. Super grateful. HOWEVER, if it weren't for the Fertitta's loaning your ass millions of dollars to invest into an idea that wasn't yours from the start you wouldn't be S--T. How's it feel to know once the real businessmen/Brains left, the UFC has been a shell of its self with you at the forefront. You've tried it all CM Punk experiment, begging Brock to come back, and praying at night for a Conor text. Tough job to do with out Lorenzo holding your hand making sure you don't mess it all up. Can't feel good..."

Schaub's aptly named show, Below the Belt, may get a view more views as this feud heats up and gets even more personal.