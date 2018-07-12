LeSean McCoy Called Police on Ex-Girlfriend in 2017 After 'Domestic Dispute'

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy called the police on his now-ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon in July 2017 in regards to a dispute over jewelry, according to TMZ.

Per the police report obtained by TMZ, police showed up to McCoy's Georgia home due to a "domestic dispute" that involved the two breaking up after claims of infidelity arose. McCoy also said that, despite him asking her numerous times, Cordon had not returned high-end jewelry, which had been loaned to the couple by jewelry companies for events.

"He stated that he was trying to be very careful about being around her given the climate of domestic abuse in his profession," the police report wrote.

TMZ reported that police have responded to calls at the house at least three times over the past year.

An investigation has been opened as the result of a home invasion in which Cordon was beaten and robbed. In the police report obtained by The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn, Cordon said she believes McCoy may have been behind the attack:

A since-deleted photo of a severely bruised and bloody woman, who was identified as Cordon, was posted on Instagram, per TMZ Sports [warning: graphic content], and the caption alleged serious misconduct by the NFL star:

"We didn't say anything about how you beat your dog 'Henny' into kidney failure. Let's not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage...all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can't believe you did this to my best friend!!!!!"

McCoy later took to Twitter to deny the allegations leveled against him:

ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reported on Wednesday McCoy has hired prominent defense attorney Don Samuel.