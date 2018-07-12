Fortnite Season 5 Details and Trailer Released

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Epic Games announced changes to the map, the addition of an All Terrain Kart and details for the latest battle pass as Season 5 of its popular video game Fortnite Battle Royale kicked off Thursday morning.

Here's a look at the trailer:

And here's the updated map gamers will encounter as they try to outlast 99 opponents en route to a Victory Royale:

The most obvious change is the arrival of Paradise Palms, a luxury resort that replaces Moisty Mire in the southeast portion of the map. Lazy Links occupies the space previously held by Anarchy Acres.

In addition, the recently created soccer stadium added in the northwest near Haunted Hills and Junk Junction has already been removed, suggesting it was a limited-time, World Cup-related landing location.

The All Terrain Kart features enough space to carry an entire squad to travel across the map at a faster rate. Players can also further improve the speed by successfully drifting, and the roof of the vehicle acts as a bounce pad.

Other changes include the ability to teleport through rift portals and a new Victory Royale animation, as highlighted by Twitch streamers Hutch and OpTic CouRage:

Finally, the last three storm circles now move in random directions, including into areas where the storm was previously located, rather than continuing to shrink within the current circle.