Lyon's Nabil Fekir Reportedly Agrees to Reignite Liverpool Talks After World Cup

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Lyon talisman Nabil Fekir has reportedly agreed with club president Jean-Michel Aulas that he'll be allowed to re-open talks with Liverpool after his 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with France is completed.

The 24-year-old has played a cameo role in helping Les Bleus reach Sunday's final with Croatia, and David Maddock of the Mirror reported Lyon supremo Aulas will permit his star a second attempt at his Anfield switch:

Maddock's tweet referred to Ajax maestro Hakim Ziyech as the man Lyon are said to have in their sights as a Fekir successor, the 25-year-old who featured for Morocco earlier on at this World Cup.

The restructuring of the previously agreed £53 million deal, which collapsed due to an issue found during his Reds medical, is an important detail and refers to Liverpool paying the sum in more instalments.

According to Maddock, Liverpool could still be willing to pay the full £53 million for Fekir, but they would seek to offset the spending on a player whose anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2015 is thought to be a concern.

Liverpool writer Jack Lusby brought up the Merseysiders' need to still bring in a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January:

There appear to be concerns over the player's long-term fitness despite that surgery and graft being a success, which was a major factor in the plug previously being pulled on the deal.

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio spoke to the media at the beginning of July and said that, in spite of his failed switch away from France earlier in the summer, Fekir remained open to the idea of moving:

"He wants to take the next step. The president has offered him the chance to leave. We will see after the World Cup. If Nabil is here, it makes my job easier.

"I would be happy to keep him. I think he is looking at two possibilities: To stay to play the Champions League with us or to leave to join a bigger club."

As well as the supposed interest in Ajax star Ziyech, Lyon have also done their part to promote from within and tied down the talents of midfielder Houssem Aouar, a further suggestion Fekir could be on the way out:

Maddock detailed that Liverpool want to pay any transfer fee over the course of Fekir's potential five-year contract, which was already agreed and ready to be signed before the move fell apart first time.

Aulas isn't a pushover in the transfer market and has ensured Lyon got good prices for their stars in the past, but Fekir's to-be revived negotiations could put Liverpool in the seat of power as the player focuses on his future.