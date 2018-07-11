2018 World Series Odds: Red Sox Appear to Have Betting Value as 3rd AL Choice

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have been the hottest team in baseball heading into the MLB All-Star break that begins Monday, but that has not gotten the attention of oddsmakers enough to make them the favorites on the 2018 World Series odds.

Instead, sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark still have the New York Yankees as the team to beat at +375 (bet $100 to win $375), followed closely by the defending champion Houston Astros at +400.

The Astros knocked out both the Red Sox and Yankees last postseason en route to winning their first-ever World Series title, with the latter providing more of a challenge in taking them to seven games in the American League Championship Series. Boston, which lost in four games to Houston in the divisional round, is the defending AL East champion and seems to be on track for a repeat, with New York the only real threat.

The Red Sox and Yankees will meet 10 more times this year during the regular season (New York leads the series 5-4), and a postseason matchup is also a possibility.

Boston is listed at +750 to win the World Series, and another AL team that might have around the same value right now is the Cleveland Indians at +1200. The AL Central champions have the league's biggest division lead, and they were one of the favorites to win it all going into last year. If Cleveland can stay healthy and finish strong, it has a lot of potential to do some damage in the postseason and win the pennant.

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers took home the National League pennant in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and they are also among the favorites on the odds to win the World Series despite the fact that neither is leading their division. The difference is that the Cubs (+800) won the World Series over the Indians in seven games, while the Dodgers (+900) went the distance and ultimately fell short.

Two more NL teams worth mentioning currently lead Chicago in the Central and Los Angeles in the West: the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. The Brewers own the league's best record and sit at +1200 to win the World Series along with the Indians, Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will likely be in a close race with the Dodgers the rest of the way, and they are +1600 with the Washington Nationals, just ahead of the surging Philadelphia Phillies (+2000).

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark FC.