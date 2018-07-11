WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 11

3 of 3

Mustache Mountain has been riding a wave of momentum lately, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships in the United Kingdom from The Undisputed Era. Wednesday night, it put the titles on the line against Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in a rematch and wasted little time taking the fight to the former champions, utilizing a dazzling array of double-team maneuvers to catch the heels off guard.

The challengers, cerebral assassins in the same vein as Triple H in his heyday, targeted the previously injured knee of Trent Seven and seized control of the bout by isolating him from Tyler Bate.

A brief window of reprieve opened up, and Seven inched toward Bate, ready to make the hot tag that would hopefully save their titles. An alert O'Reilly pulled the first UK champion off the apron, though, leaving Seven's efforts unfulfilled.

Seven finally made the tag and Bate exploded into the match, laying into both opponents with strikes and executing a standing shooting star press on Strong for a near-fall.

Bate single-handedly fended off both members of Undisputed Era, scoring what may have been winning falls on lesser competitors. Bate watched as the trainers tended to Seven and realized quickly he would have to fight for himself if he was to retain the titles they had worked so hard for.

Seven finally made his way back into the match, throwing jabs and punches at the opposition before obliterating Strong with a lariat. His knee gave out on him, though, and he quickly found himself in the clutches of the vaunted Figure Four.

Again caught in a submission, Seven fought through the pain and tried desperately to make the tag to Bate. Unfortunately, the pain became too much and Bate, rather than watching his friend and partner do long-term damage to his knee, threw in the towel.

The titles were awarded to the heels, who took off up the ramp to celebrate their victory.

Result

Strong and O'Reilly defeated Seven and Bate to win the tag titles via referee stoppage

Grade

A+

Analysis

If you don't leave this match with a greater appreciation of storytelling in wrestling, you were not paying attention.

Seven turned in a phenomenal performance, the veteran throwing every last ounce of fight he had into the match to the point that he physically had nothing else to give. Then, rather than passing out, he fought some more.

Bate, the concerned partner, took the fight onto himself and made the tough decision to end the match. He selflessly gave up the titles, a decision that could spur several different story options going forward.

The new champions were as excellent as we have come to expect and, to be honest, the brand is better off right now with Undisputed Era ruling the roost, so their victory here makes sense and is for the betterment of NXT at this moment in time.