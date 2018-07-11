WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 11July 12, 2018
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 11
WWE's United Kingdom Classic was incredibly kind to Trent Seven and Tyler Bate, who defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships. Wednesday night, the duo known collectively as Mustache Mountain defended their titles for the first time against the men they defeated for them.
Would the beloved Brits be able to thwart the challenge of The Undisputed Era, or would O'Reilly and Strong reclaim their prizes, continuing the faction's domination of the title picture in NXT?
The match was the headliner to a broadcast that also featured North American champion Adam Cole in action, as well as a match between the red-hot Kairi Sane and Vanessa Borne.
NXT North American Championship Match: Danny Burch vs. Adam Cole
An arrogant Adam Cole defended the NXT North American Championship against Danny Burch in the night's opening contest.
Completely dismissing Burch as a legitimate contender to his title, he trash-talked the Brit as he controlled the match.
Burch, though, showed the same fire him and partner Oney Lorcan did in Chicago at TakeOver, fighting from underneath and nearly winning the title from Cole with a wicked crossface that preceded a release German suplex.
Cole would ultimately retain the title, though, delivering a superkick, neckbreaker and one last kick to the back of Burch's head for the pinfall victory.
Result
Cole defeated Burch
Grade
B+
Analysis
It was not a long championship clash by any means, but Burch delivered another performance that suggests he should be in line for bigger and better things with NXT.
Cole is great as the antagonist and, were it not for Tommaso Ciampa, would easily be the best heel on the roster. The condescending way he talks down to the opposition is a great addition to his heel shtick, and his in-ring work is underrated.
The question is when does he get an even more credible opponent for his title.
Perhaps, say, Ricochet?
Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne
Kairi Sane looked to earn another victory on her road to the NXT Women's Championship as she battled fellow Mae Young Classic alumna Vanessa Borne.
An aggressive Borne, looking to improve her lackluster win-loss record, took the fight to Sane right from the opening bell. She worked the midsection of her smaller opponent, looking to seep the fight out of the Pirate Princess.
The resilient Sane fought out of the clutch of her opponent, downed her with a headscissors and spear, and delivered her running corner elbow.
Borne cut off an In-Sane Elbow attempt, though, and rolled up her opponent for a count of two.
Sane countered it into a new submission hold and scored the tapout victory.
Result
Sane defeated Borne
Grade
B
Analysis
Borne may not be the seasoned wrestler Sane is, but she showed great fire here as she took the fight to her opponent. The former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader has the raw ability and athleticism to be a star for NXT. More in-ring work against veteran competitors, where she can learn on the job, will only serve her well.
Sane continues to assert herself as the top contender to Shayna Baszler's NXT Women's Championship, and given the rich history between the two of them, that rivalry very well could be exactly what the brand needs to reignite that division.
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Mustache Mountain vs. Undisputed Era
Mustache Mountain has been riding a wave of momentum lately, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships in the United Kingdom from The Undisputed Era. Wednesday night, it put the titles on the line against Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in a rematch and wasted little time taking the fight to the former champions, utilizing a dazzling array of double-team maneuvers to catch the heels off guard.
The challengers, cerebral assassins in the same vein as Triple H in his heyday, targeted the previously injured knee of Trent Seven and seized control of the bout by isolating him from Tyler Bate.
A brief window of reprieve opened up, and Seven inched toward Bate, ready to make the hot tag that would hopefully save their titles. An alert O'Reilly pulled the first UK champion off the apron, though, leaving Seven's efforts unfulfilled.
Seven finally made the tag and Bate exploded into the match, laying into both opponents with strikes and executing a standing shooting star press on Strong for a near-fall.
Bate single-handedly fended off both members of Undisputed Era, scoring what may have been winning falls on lesser competitors. Bate watched as the trainers tended to Seven and realized quickly he would have to fight for himself if he was to retain the titles they had worked so hard for.
Seven finally made his way back into the match, throwing jabs and punches at the opposition before obliterating Strong with a lariat. His knee gave out on him, though, and he quickly found himself in the clutches of the vaunted Figure Four.
Again caught in a submission, Seven fought through the pain and tried desperately to make the tag to Bate. Unfortunately, the pain became too much and Bate, rather than watching his friend and partner do long-term damage to his knee, threw in the towel.
The titles were awarded to the heels, who took off up the ramp to celebrate their victory.
Result
Strong and O'Reilly defeated Seven and Bate to win the tag titles via referee stoppage
Grade
A+
Analysis
If you don't leave this match with a greater appreciation of storytelling in wrestling, you were not paying attention.
Seven turned in a phenomenal performance, the veteran throwing every last ounce of fight he had into the match to the point that he physically had nothing else to give. Then, rather than passing out, he fought some more.
Bate, the concerned partner, took the fight onto himself and made the tough decision to end the match. He selflessly gave up the titles, a decision that could spur several different story options going forward.
The new champions were as excellent as we have come to expect and, to be honest, the brand is better off right now with Undisputed Era ruling the roost, so their victory here makes sense and is for the betterment of NXT at this moment in time.