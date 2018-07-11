LeSean McCoy Hires Attorney Amid Police Investigation into Home Invasion

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has reportedly hired a defense attorney amid an investigation of a home invasion in which his former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, was beaten and robbed.

ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reported Wednesday that McCoy has hired prominent Atlanta attorney Don Samuel, who was part of the legal representation for former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis when he faced murder charges in 2000.

On Tuesday, a photo of a severely bruised and bloody woman was posted on Instagram, and later posted on TMZ Sports [warning: graphic content], with the caption leveling serious accusations against McCoy:

"We didn't say anything about how you beat your dog 'Henny' into kidney failure. Let's not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage...all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can't believe you did this to my best friend!!!!!"

The post was later deleted at the guidance of the victim's lawyer.

McCoy took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter and deny the claims:

In the photo posted, Cordon had suffered serious cuts and bruises to her face. Per Rodak, a police report detailed an incident that included armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, residential burglary without force and aggravated battery.

The Milton, Georgia, police issued a statement, per Rodak:

"On July 10, 2018 at approximately 3:18 A.M., Milton Police responded to a home invasion at a residence on Hickory Pass near the Cherokee County line. The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident. When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim. An adult female victim was treated and released at North Fulton Regional Hospital. A second adult female victim also sustained a minor injury during the incident."

TMZ Sports reported that McCoy had recently sued Cordon in an attempt to force her out of a house he owns in Atlanta, Georgia.