Police: Cardinals GM Steve Keim Didn't Misidentify Himself During DUI Arrest

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim apparently didn’t misidentify himself as the team’s director of security during a DUI arrest.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the Chandler, Arizona Police Department announced Wednesday it will correct the initial police report after reviewing video of the arrest. An officer said in the original report Keim stated he was named Sean McKenzie and was the team’s director of security.

"After reviewing the BWC footage, Mr. Keim stated that a person by the name of Sean McKenzie was their director of security and that he worked for the Arizona Cardinals," the department announced. "The officer will be completing a supplemental report to make that correction."

Alper noted Arizona’s vice president of security is named Sean Kinsey.

Jess Root of USA Today’s Cardinals Wire pointed out NFL protocol expects organizational members to contact a team security director when dealing with the police, so it follows Keim would have been discussing Kinsey.

Keim was charged with driving under the influence on July 4 and told police he drank two beers at a friend’s house while eating pizza, per Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports.

On July 7, the Cardinals issued a team statement saying they were aware of the situation and gathering information, as well as an apology from Keim:

Owens cited the police report which said Keim didn’t submit to a breathalyzer test or a roadside sobriety test. Police took his bloodwork instead, but the results were not reported.

The report also noted Keim was arrested and convicted for DUI in 1996 as well.