Lakers' LeBron James 'The King of LA' Mural Completely Painted Over

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

The LeBron James mural in Los Angeles has been messed with..again.

A few days ago, a vandal took spray paint to the wall after someone offered money to anyone who destroyed the artwork. The mural was quickly restored—but that did not stop others from leaving their mark.

On Wednesday, Twitter user Godzo Ball tweeted out a photo of the mural that appears to show it completely covered in white paint:

This comes just days after James officially signed his contract with the Lakers.

Apparently, the latest activity came from artist Jonas Never himself:

After the first incident, Never told TMZ Sports that he understands vandalism is just "part of the world of public art":

He also said that he wasn't upset with the vandal, noting every story needs a villain.