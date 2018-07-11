Lakers' LeBron James 'The King of LA' Mural Completely Painted Over

Lakers' LeBron James 'The King of LA' Mural Completely Painted OverJuly 11, 2018
The LeBron James mural in Los Angeles has been messed with..again.
A few days ago, a vandal took spray paint to the wall after someone offered money to anyone who destroyed the artwork. The mural was quickly restored—but that did not stop others from leaving their mark.
On Wednesday, Twitter user Godzo Ball tweeted out a photo of the mural that appears to show it completely covered in white paint:
Update on the Lebron Mural in LA.. What is wrong with people? https://t.co/Wivcc14zAl
This comes just days after James officially signed his contract with the Lakers.
Apparently, the latest activity came from artist Jonas Never himself:
Good news guys, the artist who painted the Lebron Mural in LA was actually the one who painted over it (@never1959) Now please stop saying Lakers fans don't deserve Lebron. Most Lakers fans are glad he is a Laker https://t.co/45ZxNK2mgG
After the first incident, Never told TMZ Sports that he understands vandalism is just "part of the world of public art":
He also said that he wasn't upset with the vandal, noting every story needs a villain.
