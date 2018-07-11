Stephen Curry Says Warriors Aren't Ruining NBA: 'It's the Dumbest Phrase Ever'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry downplayed the notion that the Dubs' recent success—back-to-back NBA championships and three titles in the last four years—is hurting the league.

On Wednesday, Sam Amick of USA Today provided comments from the two-time NBA MVP about critics who decry the team's star-studded roster.

"So everybody says how we're ruining the NBA—I love that phrasing; it's the dumbest phrase ever," Curry said. "We are always trying to find a way to get better. If we were just happy with winning a championship and staying stagnant, we wouldn't be doing ourselves justice."

The Warriors already had one Larry O'Brien Trophy when they signed Kevin Durant in 2016. The result has been utter dominance, especially once the playoffs roll around.

Golden State has captured the last two titles while compiling a 32-6 postseason record in the process.

Durant responded to criticism about his decision to join the already loaded squad after winning his second straight NBA Finals MVP Award in June, per Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports.

"My responsibility is to my skills. My responsibility is to myself," he said. "I'm not worried about the NBA. That's their job. They make too much money. They ain't paying me enough to dictate the NBA. I should be making more money if all that's on me. My responsibility is to whatever team I play for. All that other stuff, that's on y'all."

The Warriors haven't stopped trying to upgrade the NBA's best starting lineup. They signed DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year contract as he attempts to rebuild his value after suffering a torn Achilles last season.

Curry told Amick that general manager Bob Myers asked him about the potential signing and he responded by saying, "Obviously, hell yeah. That would be amazing."

Ultimately, his willingness to accept other stars' and other players' desires to join a roster where they might not get the same number of touches as elsewhere has put the Warriors in position to keep dominating the NBA for the foreseeable future, whether people like it or not.