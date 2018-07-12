World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Full Details for Upcoming Games, Closing Ceremony

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup draws to a climactic end on Sunday, when the tournament's closing ceremony will take place in the build-up to the final between France and Croatia.

Les Bleus have made two previous trips to the World Cup final and won the title on home soil in 1998, while Croatia will mark their first appearance in the tournament decider, 24 years after their first participation as an independent nation.

Before that, Belgium and England will contest the third-place play-off at the St. Petersburg Stadium on Saturday. The Red Devils lost 1-0 to France before England succumbed to a Croatia comeback and lost 2-1 to Zlatko Dalic's men in extra time.

The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium, shortly before the final in Moscow, with Fox set to broadcast the event for U.S. audiences, while those in the UK can watch on BBC One and ITV.

Read on for a breakdown of the television information needed to tune into this weekend's final helping of 2018 World Cup action.

Third-Place Play-Off

Saturday, July 14

Belgium vs. England, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Final

Sunday, July 15

France vs. Croatia, ITV and BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Preview

Croatia's crusade as underdogs in Russia has been a spectacle to behold, and England fans can take heart in that while their own surprise run didn't end with silverware, another dark horse could yet shock the world.

And what an underdog's tale it would be if Dalic's side were to beat France in Moscow on Sunday and follow Uruguay's lead as an unlikely winner, at least as far as the size of country is concerned, per Fox Soccer:

But there's no arguing against the fact France look the more fancied team. They're yet to play more than 90 minutes in any match so far, while Croatia have done so three times in their last three matches, and that's without mentioning the quality they possess.

But Les Bleus weren't always so fancied and showed their own creaks in a tense run to winning Group C.

Saturday's third-place play-off in St. Petersburg may only be for the consolation of a bronze medal, but both England and Belgium will be intent on finishing this World Cup with the highest honours possible.

This won't be the first meeting between the two at this tournament, as noted by the BBC's John Bennett, although both sets of fans can look forward to more established names featuring on Saturday:

Each were billed as coming to Russia with "Golden Generation" tag lines, but Match of the Day's Gary Lineker empathised with a young England side after their defeat:

The Red Devils will take on the Three Lions in a fight that could pass for final standard itself, with both teams having missed out by narrow one-goal margins in their respective semis.

There's little debating against the notion that France and Croatia are the deserved finalists, though, with two top-quality fixtures in place to bring a terrific World Cup to a close.