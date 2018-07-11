Brock Lesnar Still Indefinitely Suspended by NSAC, Owes $250,000 Fine

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Fans of former UFC champion and current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar finally got a bit of clarity in regards to his future on Saturday night as he appeared at UFC 226 to tease a fight with newly minted heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. That said, there are still plenty of unanswered questions when it comes to the Beast Incarnate.

The latest came on Wednesday when Deadspin's David Bixenspan reached out to the Nevada State Athletic Commission in regards to Lesnar's status. The answer was...not so great:

Lesnar last competed in MMA in 2016, facing Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and winning via unanimous decision after more than four years out of action. That result was eventually overturned to a no-contest when news broke that Lesnar failed a pair of drug tests for clomiphene, an estrogen blocker and banned substance. In addition to the result being overturned, Lesnar was also suspended for a year and issued a $250,000 fine by the commission.

In all likelihood, Lesnar can solve these issues without issue by simply paying his fine to the NSAC and possibly attending a hearing to discuss the 2016 failed drug tests. That said, this underscores how little is known about Lesnar's future.

As it stands, the teased Cormier vs. Lesnar bout is off the table until January 8, 2019, per the requirements of the UFC's drug testing program. The UFC does not currently have any event dates announced past December 29, 2018, making it impossible to guess when the bout could potentially happen.

Meanwhile, Lesnar remains the WWE Universal Champion, despite not appearing on any programming since the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April. Though the expectation was for him to appear at SummerSlam in August for a match (which would likely conclude with his reign ending), rumors have been circulating that his status for the event is in doubt, per PWInsider Elite's Mike Johnson (h/t Wrestle Zone's Michael McClead). This comes side-by-side with mixed messages from WWE regarding his future, which include WWE discussing his appearance at UFC 226 on social media while making no mention of it on the following Monday Night RAW.

Either way, pending successful completion of his USADA drug testing program, he should be lined up to face Daniel Cormier in the Octagon at some point in early 2019. WWE fans, however, are left in the dark for the time being.