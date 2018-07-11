Matteo Guendouzi Completes Transfer to Arsenal from Lorient

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Lorient.

The transfer was confirmed on Arsenal's official website on Wednesday, and head coach Unai Emery welcomed the 19-year-old to the north London club:

"We are delighted Matteo is joining us. He is a talented young player and a lot of clubs were interested in him. He has big potential and gained good first-team experience last season with Lorient. He wants to learn and improve and will be an important part of our first-team squad."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.