Matteo Guendouzi Completes Transfer to Arsenal from Lorient

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 21: Matteo Guendouzi of Lorient in action during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Lorient at Parc des Princes stadium on December 21, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Lorient.

The transfer was confirmed on Arsenal's official website on Wednesday, and head coach Unai Emery welcomed the 19-year-old to the north London club: 

"We are delighted Matteo is joining us. He is a talented young player and a lot of clubs were interested in him. He has big potential and gained good first-team experience last season with Lorient. He wants to learn and improve and will be an important part of our first-team squad."

           

