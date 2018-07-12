2018 World Cup Final: Rating France vs. Croatia Head-to-Head

0 of 12

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sixty-two matches, 161 goals and enough doses of drama to still the heart have led us here: the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

We now know the identity of the two sides contesting it, France and Croatia, with the latter defeating England 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday to seal passage to the showpiece event.

The two teams' XIs have been ironed out and perfected over the course of the last six games, giving us a good feel for how both will line up on Sunday (6 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET). We've taken those presumed XIs and pitted them head-to-head, position by position, to compare who is stronger where.

We've also given each player a rating for their performances at the World Cup so far, creating a total score at the end of the piece. It doesn't necessarily reveal who has the edge heading into the final but does give you an indicator of where the star players are in each side.

Please note: France and Croatia's formations don't quite align, so we've paired Antoine Griezmann with Ivan Perisic on the left wing and Blaise Matuidi with Ivan Rakitic in central midfield in the comparison. Griezmann and Matuidi's positions are quite interpretive and not necessarily locked to there, but they do frequent the areas often enough to be categorised there.