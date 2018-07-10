Massive Amount of Lakers Fans Line Up to Greet LeBron James at LA Blaze Pizza

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

A mural of LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey is viewed in Venice, California on July 9, 2018. - It was originally revealed July 6, 2018, and then vandalized over the weekend, and re-touched up again with the word 'of' not repainted from the original words 'the King of LA'. Artists Jonas Never and Menso One painted the mural to welcome LeBron James to Los Angeles, outside the Baby Blues BBQ resturant in Venice, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

On Monday, LeBron James teased a potential appearance at a Blaze Pizza outpost in Culver City, California, following his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.  

Predictably, that message sent Lakers fans into a frenzy. 

Less than 24 hours after James hinted he could make an appearance at the pizza chain he's poured money into as an investor, Purple and Gold faithful flooded the Culver City location in hopes of catching a glimpse of the club's new franchise cornerstone: 

Even if LeBron didn't show, Lakers fans will have 41 regular-season games at Staples Center to revel in his arrival. 

Related

    How Pelinka Found Out LBJ Was Coming to LA 🎈

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Pelinka Found Out LBJ Was Coming to LA 🎈

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Michele Roberts Re-Elected as NBPA Executive Director

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Michele Roberts Re-Elected as NBPA Executive Director

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets, Lakers, Heat Favorites for Melo

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rockets, Lakers, Heat Favorites for Melo

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Lance on LeBron Reaching Out and Expectations

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lance on LeBron Reaching Out and Expectations

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report