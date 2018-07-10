Massive Amount of Lakers Fans Line Up to Greet LeBron James at LA Blaze Pizza

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

On Monday, LeBron James teased a potential appearance at a Blaze Pizza outpost in Culver City, California, following his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Predictably, that message sent Lakers fans into a frenzy.

Less than 24 hours after James hinted he could make an appearance at the pizza chain he's poured money into as an investor, Purple and Gold faithful flooded the Culver City location in hopes of catching a glimpse of the club's new franchise cornerstone:

Even if LeBron didn't show, Lakers fans will have 41 regular-season games at Staples Center to revel in his arrival.