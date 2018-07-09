Cavaliers Trade Rumors: CLE Looking to Move Kyle Korver After LeBron James' Exit

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly aren't looking to undergo a complete rebuild following LeBron James' exit to the Los Angeles Lakers, but that doesn't mean they won't explore some roster changes.

Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer reported on Sunday that the team is looking to move Kyle Korver.

Korver is owed $7.6 million in 2018-19 and $7.5 million the following campaign. A team would only have to pay him $3.4 million in 2019 if it waived him before July 7, per Spotrac.

He has been a key rotation piece for Cleveland since it acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks in January 2017, becoming its top three-point threat. He shot 48.5 percent from beyond the arc in 35 games following the trade.

Last season, he averaged 9.2 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent from downtown. His 41.3 percent clip led the squad in the 2018 playoffs. While the rest of the supporting cast struggled, he provided just enough help to guide the Cavs to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, Korver went cold at the worst time. He shot just 1-of-16 from the floor, including 1-of-11 from three-point range, in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Now that James has taken his talents to L.A., the Cavaliers do not necessarily need veteran role players the way they have in recent seasons. That makes the 37-year-old guard expendable.

Korver's contract is reasonable enough where it wouldn't be a huge burden on the team acquiring him. He would be a fit on a contender in need of outside shooting, as he ranks fourth all-time in made three-pointers.

ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin reported last month that Cleveland wanted to hold on to All-Star forward Kevin Love regardless of James' decision in free agency. But with Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and No. 8 overall pick Collin Sexton on the roster, the team has younger players it can give minutes to while trying to find success in the post-LeBron era.