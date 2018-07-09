Report: Mike D'Antoni 'Would Be Fine' with Carmelo Anthony Joining Rockets

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly one of the teams in the running for veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, despite the issues Anthony and head coach Mike D'Antoni had when paired together with the New York Knicks.

Per that report, D'Antoni is willing to give it another try with Anthony:

"For Houston, Anthony would likely come off the bench as a scoring power forward. Ironically, that's exactly what Rockets Coach Mike D'Antoni wanted him to do when the two clashed while together with the New York Knicks. D'Antoni's presence was expected to be a roadblock to Anthony's arrival, but multiple sources said D'Antoni would be fine with Anthony coming to Houston."

Bontemps added that the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will join the Rockets in pursuit of Anthony. He noted that, "The guess here, after speaking to people this weekend, is that the decision is between Houston or Los Angeles."

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reported that Rockets point guard Chris Paul is pushing for the organization to add Anthony, while The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor said he was hearing the Philadelphia 76ers may also be in the fray.

Regardless, Anthony's stay in Oklahoma City is over, with Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young of ESPN.com reporting last week that "Anthony's agent, Leon Rose of CAA Sports, has a strong relationship and history with Thunder general manager Sam Presti, and they'll work together on Anthony's exit through a trade, the NBA's stretch provision or a combined buyout and stretch, league sources said."

It's hard to imagine any team seeking to trade for Anthony and his $27.9 million cap hit without getting assets and some salary relief in return. Any interested suitors can simply wait for Anthony to hit free agency.

And the 34-year-old Anthony can still get buckets. Even in a diminished role with the Thunder last season, where he shifted into a stretch-4 role he hasn't played throughout his career, he averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

While Anthony's iso ball may not seem like the ideal fit in D'Antoni's system—which generally relegates Houston's role players to the corners while Paul or James Harden operate either in isolation or the pick-and-roll—it's possible that he could play a solid role off the bench. While Anthony would have to be willing to sacrifice some of his touches in Houston, the Rockets could also run isolation for Anthony when Harden and Paul are getting a breather.

It wouldn't be the perfect fit, but both D'Antoni and Anthony could make it work.