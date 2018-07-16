British Open 2018: Field Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson will head into the 2018 British Open as the favourite to win a second major at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland, but one top-10 finish at this contest in the last five attempts suggests it will be a tall order.

Johnson's best result at The Open was a share of second place in 2011, but he's managed to finish in the top 10 in both majors so far this year (The Masters and U.S. Open) and will again be billed as the lead contender in Scotland.

The American is priced as an 11-1 frontrunner with OddsShark, just about edging Rory McIlroy, who comes a narrow second at 12-1, followed by Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, all at 16-1.

Below is a look at the market heading into the British Open, where Johnson will try to take Spieth's title and record back-to-back American winners in the competition for the first time in 13 years.

2018 British Open: Top 10 Odds

Dustin Johnson: 11-1

Rory McIlroy: 12-1

Jordan Spieth: 16-1

Rickie Fowler: 16-1

Justin Rose: 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 16-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Tiger Woods: 20-1

Justin Thomas: 20-1

Jon Rahm: 20-1

Odds provided courtesy of OddsShark.

Favourites Preview

World No. 1 Johnson hasn't played in a tour event since he finished third at the U.S. Open in June, where a particularly ugly 77 on Day 3 derailed what looked to be a certain title challenge.

ESPN Stats & Info illustrated just how rare his failure to capture the title at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, really was:

Winning The Open for the first time in his career would be a surefire way to make up for that, although Johnson's recent runs at this tournament have largely been uninspiring. It's been seven years since he managed his career-best tie for second in this event, finishing top 10 once in the past five years.

But there's little disputing the top-ranked player in the world will always have a shot, as will sixth in the rankings Spieth, who can become the first player in a decade to win back-to-back British Open crowns come Sunday:

Spieth lifted the Claret Jug last year in what was his only top-10 result at a major in 2017. He's yet to add any further majors this year, but he's already matched that tally in 2018 with his run to third at the Masters.

He and McIlroy both failed to make the cut of this year's U.S. Open, a disappointment that's sure to have stirred motivation in both stars.

Form isn't everything in golf, but if it was, Tiger Woods would statistically stand a better chance of adding a fourth British Open to his trophy cabinet ahead of Spieth, per golf journalist Amanda Rose:

Woods' most recent display saw him excel to share fourth at the Quicken Loans National at the beginning of this month, although there are bound to be ongoing concerns over his lasting power in Angus.

Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood will both be more heavily considered for top spot in Scotland come Sunday after taking first and second, respectively, at the U.S. Open, per ESPN's Darren Rovell:

American Koepka is on a particular high after clinching back-to-back victories at the U.S. Open, which followed a second-place finish at the Fort Worth Invitational in May.

Fleetwood started his 2018 with three consecutive top-10 finishes in his first three European Tour events, but the U.S. Open was a substantial reminder of what he can bring regardless of the form he's in.