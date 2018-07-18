British Open Field 2018: Tee Times, Odds and Predictions for Favorites, Sleepers

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The world's best golfers will be in Angus, Scotland, this weekend seeking to conquer the notoriously tough Carnoustie Links course at the 2018 British Open.

The third major of the year on the golfing calendar is arguably the most prestigious.

Down the years, there have been many dramatic moments to savour. In 2017, it was Jordan Spieth who prevailed at Royal Birkdale, eventually emerging as the victor from an incredible battle with Matt Kuchar on Sunday afternoon.

This year, there are a number of serious challengers to Spieth in a field stacked with class.

Here are the tee times for Thursday and Friday, the latest odds to win the Open and a look at some contenders for victory outside of the big names at Carnoustie.

Selected Thursday Tee Times (ET/BST)

1:35 a.m./6:35 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Martin Kaymer, Andy Sullivan

3:03 a.m./8:03 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Satoshi Kodaira, Rafa Cabrera Bello

4:36 a.m./9:36 a.m.: Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen

4:58 a.m./9:58 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

5:09 a.m./10:09 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Chris Wood

5:20 a.m./10:20 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed

5:31 a.m./10:31 a.m.: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas

7:31 a.m./12:31 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jimmy Walker

7:53 a.m./12:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:04 a.m./1:04 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Alex Noren, Charley Hoffman

8:26 a.m./1:26 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari, Branden Grace

8:37 a.m./1:37 p.m.: Jason Day, Shota Akiyoshi, Haotong Li

9:48 a.m./2:48 p.m.: Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace

9:59 a.m./2:59 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka

10:10 a.m./3:10 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Shubhankar Sharma

10:21 a.m./3:21 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox

10:32 a.m./3:32 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley

Latest Odds

Dustin Johnson (11/1)

Jordan Spieth (12/1)

Rory McIlroy (12/1)

Rickie Fowler (16/1)

Justin Rose (16/1)

Tommy Fleetwood (18/1)

Brooks Koepka (18/1)

Tiger Woods (20/1)

Justin Thomas (20/1)

Jason Day (25/1)

Preview

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Carnoustie will represent a new challenge to the vast majority of the players in attendance at the Open this year, given the last time the tournament was staged here was 11 years ago. The champion then was Padraig Harrington.

Some will be looking to the favourites as a result. Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1, has been in form in the buildup to this one, and is capable of taking some of Carnoustie's dangerous bunkers out of play with his length off the tee.

Spieth, despite an inconsistent year so far, always tends to find his best on these big occasions. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, will be desperate to end a four-year drought without any major titles.

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

But given the unfamiliarity of the course, the stage may be set for a surprise winner, and there are a number of players in fine form coming into the competition.

Francesco Molinari is one, as he produced a stunning performance to win the Quicken Loans National recently. The Italian held off a charge from Tiger Woods on Day 3 before pulling away from the rest of the field with a sensational 62 on Sunday.

Richie Ramsey was full of praise for Molinari, who is 33/1 to win the British Open after his victory in the United States:

Meanwhile, Alex Noren, Molinari's potential Ryder Cup team-mate for later in the year, also appears to have made strides as a player in 2018.

The Swede was the winner at the French Open on the same weekend Molinari sampled victory, although Noren arguably triumphed over a much tougher field. It was also at the venue where this year's Ryder Cup will be held.

Here's a look at some of his highlights from the win at Le Golf National:

With 10 European Tour titles to his name, Noren will know he's underperformed in the major events. His sixth place at the Open last year is the best he's been able to muster so far, although at 30/1, given his form and increasing maturity, he may be worth a look.

Will Gray of the Golf Channel praised the 35-year-old after putting another prestigious tournament win on his resume:

Branden Grace is another to consider, as the South African will hope he can pick up where he left off at the Open in 2017. On Day 3 a year ago, he became the first player ever to shoot a 62 in a major championship and represents good value at 40/1.

Of the United States contingent, Masters champion Patrick Reed will come in with a sense of freedom having clinched his maiden major win, and that could make him dangerous; his chances are priced at 35/1.

Meanwhile, after his moment of controversy at the 2018 U.S. Open, you wouldn't put it past 66/1 shot Phil Mickelson responding with a repeat of his winning performance at Muirfield in 2013.