Brock Lesnar Calls Out Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 Amid MMA Return Rumors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Brock Lesnar prepares to fight Mark Hunt during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar made an appearance at UFC 226 on Saturday in Las Vegas, further stoking rumors he's about to make a return to the MMA promotion.

Pro Wrestling Sheet showed Lesnar's cageside arrival with UFC President Dana White:

After the event, he had some choice words for Daniel Cormier, who defeated Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title Saturday, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani:

WWE confirmed in April that Lesnar had signed an extension with the company but didn't offer any specifics regarding the length of the contract or what his obligations would be. MMA Fighting's Dave Meltzer reported the deal allowed Lesnar to have at least one more fight in the UFC.

Lesnar last fought at UFC 200 in July 2016. His win over Mark Hunt was declared a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance. He also received a one-year suspension, which dated back to when the violation occurred. The ban was put on hold when Lesnar left the USADA testing pool.

Related

    Why Cormier Is UFC's G.O.A.T.

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Why Cormier Is UFC's G.O.A.T.

    Jeremy Botter
    via Bleacher Report

    Cormier KO's Miocic for Heavyweight Title

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Cormier KO's Miocic for Heavyweight Title

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 226

    MMA logo
    MMA

    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 226

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Rountree Upsets Saki with KO

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Rountree Upsets Saki with KO

    Steven Rondina
    via Bleacher Report