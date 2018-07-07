Erik Jones Earns 1st Victory at Crash-Filled NASCAR at Daytona 2018

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JULY 05: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 buyatoyota.com Toyota, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 5, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)
Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Erik Jones managed to avoid all of the wreckage at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday and find Victory Lane for the first time.

Martin Truex Jr., AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.

Below is a look at the action from Daytona International Speedway.

     

2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

1. Erik Jones

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. AJ Allmendinger

4. Kasey Kahne

5. Chris Buescher

6. Ty Dillon

7. Matt DiBenedetto

8. Ryan Newman

9. Austin Dillon

10. Alex Bowman

*Full results can be viewed at NASCAR.com.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Can DC Pull Off a Triumphant End?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Can DC Pull Off a Triumphant End?

    Jeremy Botter
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Free Agent Big Board: Top 25 Players Left

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Free Agent Big Board: Top 25 Players Left

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Formula for the Perfect Sports Movie 🍿

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Formula for the Perfect Sports Movie 🍿

    Dave Schilling
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting NFL's Best Position Battles 💪

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Predicting NFL's Best Position Battles 💪

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report