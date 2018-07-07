Erik Jones Earns 1st Victory at Crash-Filled NASCAR at Daytona 2018

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Erik Jones managed to avoid all of the wreckage at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday and find Victory Lane for the first time.

Martin Truex Jr., AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.

Below is a look at the action from Daytona International Speedway.

2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

1. Erik Jones

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. AJ Allmendinger

4. Kasey Kahne

5. Chris Buescher

6. Ty Dillon

7. Matt DiBenedetto

8. Ryan Newman

9. Austin Dillon

10. Alex Bowman

*Full results can be viewed at NASCAR.com.

