Greenbrier Classic Classic 2018: Kelly Kraft, Harold Varner III Lead on Saturday

Greenbrier Classic Classic 2018: Kelly Kraft, Harold Varner III Lead on SaturdayJuly 7, 2018
Kelly Kraft and Harold Varner III are tied for the lead in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, following Saturday's third round.
Kraft held a one-shot lead after two rounds, but his one-under 69 on Saturday wasn't enough to prevent company up top, as Varner shot a four-under 66 for the second time in three days.
Here is a look at the leaderboard entering the fourth round with full results available at PGATour.com:
T1. Kelly Kraft: -14 (69)
T1. Harold Varner III: -14 (66)
T3. Xander Schauffele: -13 (65)
T3. Kevin Na: -13 (65)
5. Sam Saunders: -12 (67)
T6. Bubba Watson: -11 (65)
T6. Joel Dahmen: -11 (67)
T6. Anirban Lahiri: -11 (71)
T9. Five golfers tied at -10
Kraft was fairly consistent for most of Saturday's round, as he parred every hole on the front nine before going on a birdie binge.
The 29-year-old birdied Nos. 10, 11 and 12 in succession, which included a chip-in birdie on the par-four 11th:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Good lie. Great shot. @KKraft11 is out front by 3 after back-to-back birdies. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/AdPiezuuQY
Kraft limped down the stretch, though, with bogeys on No. 16 and No. 18, which allowed Varner to nab a share of the lead.
One thing that aided Kraft significantly was the fact that his two closest competitors entering the third round struggled mightily on Saturday.
Both Webb Simpson and Anirban Lahiri were one shot behind Kraft at the start of the day, but Simpson shot a six-over 76 to drop to six-under, and Lahiri shot a one-over 71 to fall to 11-under.
Even though Simpson and Lahiri fell off, several other golfers established themselves as contenders in the third round.
One of them was Xander Schauffele, who is the event's defending champion.
He tied with several others for the best round of the day with a five-under 65, which was bolstered by this tee shot to set up a birdie on the par-three third:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
The defending champ is finding his rhythm. @XSchauffele is 4 shots back. #QuickHits https://t.co/VTtxuiMOuQ
Schauffele also eagled No. 17, leaving him tied for third.
He is one shot behind Kraft and Varner along with Kevin Na, who also shot a five-under 65.
Na had four birdies, one bogey and one eagle Saturday, with the eagle coming by virtue of a long, accurate putt on the par-five 12th:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Kevin Na is 1 shot back after this putt at No. 12. 🦅 #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/bHOLhGZcQF
Through three rounds, Na is very much within striking distance of his first win since 2011.
Winning hasn't been a problem for Bubba Watson in 2018, as he already has three victories under his belt and is now in the mix for a fourth.
Per the PGA Tour, Watson shot a five-under 65 that featured an impressive seven birdies:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
.@BubbaWatson equals the round of the day and jumps to T2 on the leaderboard. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/MRcAPHOsMS
Arguably, Watson's best birdie of the round came on the par-four 14th when he managed hit a great approach from among the trees before sinking the ensuing putt:
Watson has yet to win a major this year, but the two-time Masters champion is putting together a fantastic season regardless.
According to Golf Channel's Justin Ray, the veteran lefty could be trending toward PGA Tour Player of the Year honors:
Justin Ray @JustinRayGC
As Bubba looks for his fourth win of the season: there have been 10 instances since 2006 of a player winning 4+ times in a PGA Tour season. 7 of those 10 players won PGA Tour Player of the Year.
Another win Sunday would go a long way toward bolstering Watson's case, and he is just three shots off the pace thanks to his strong showing Saturday.
Watson is by far the most accomplished golfer in the mix for a win at The Greenbrier, but with so many hungry players in need of a win to bolster their status on the tour, he figures to be met with plenty of resistance in the final round.
Saunders, armed with Arnold Palmer's old putter, within striking distance in West Virginia