NBA Summer League 2018: Scores and Highlights from Saturday's Las Vegas Results

The 2018 NBA Summer League continued Saturday in Las Vegas, with 10 games split between the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

The NBA already had events wrap up in Salt Lake City and Sacramento, California, but summer league doesn't really start to heat up until things move to Sin City. A strong performance in Vegas can be a great springboard for incoming rookies and players looking to rebound after a disappointing start to their career.

Mohamed Bamba, Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton, Deandre Ayton and Dennis Smith Jr. were among the young stars on display Friday.

Below is a recap for how Saturday unfolded.

Results

Portland Trail Blazers 93, Utah Jazz 78

Indiana Pacers 86, San Antonio Spurs 76

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans (5 p.m. ET)

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (5:30 p.m. ET)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m. ET)

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m. ET)

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9:30 p.m. ET)

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (11 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday Recap

Grayson Allen's Early Shooting Struggles a Worrying Sign

The Portland Trail Blazers earned a comfortable 93-78 win over the Utah Jazz to get the summer league underway Saturday.

Grayson Allen struggled for his third game in a row for Utah.

He was 6-of-29 in the Utah Summer League, and he followed up by shooting 6-of-17 from the field Saturday. Allen had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the defeat.

Shooting was one of Allen's bigger issues at Duke. While he wasn't necessarily bad—43 percent from the field and 38 percent on three-pointers—one couldn't help but believe he had another level to reach if he could be more consistent on offense.

Allen didn't have a bad game Saturday, all things considered. His contributions extended well beyond his scoring output. However, his shooting numbers in summer league have been less than ideal.

Wade Baldwin IV stole the show instead, pouring in a game-high 20 points. Utah had little answer for Baldwin when he was attacking the basket:

The 2016 first-round pick hit the showers early, though, after getting into a scuffle with Allen. It's the second time in as many games Allen has rubbed an opponent the wrong way. He and Trae Young had a minor confrontation Thursday.

At the very least, Allen is already in midseason form in terms of getting under the skin of opposing players.

Lonnie Walker IV Offers Peek at Potential in Losing Effort

The San Antonio Spurs lost 86-76 to the Indiana Pacers, but Lonnie Walker IV gave the team some reason for encouragement.

The No. 18 overall pick scored 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting, and he missed all four of his attempts from beyond the arc. ESPN's Mike Schmitz saw flashes from Walker on Saturday:

Walker didn't demonstrate great shot selection in his only season at Miami. He shot 41.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from long range. But there's no question the offensive potential is there:

Walker couldn't have picked a better landing spot than San Antonio.

He'll have to become a smarter, more efficient shooter; otherwise, head coach Gregg Popovich won't hesitate to keep him glued to the bench. In assistant coach Chip Engelland, the Spurs also have somebody who can personally work with Walker to get the most out of his obvious talent.

San Antonio likely selected Walker in the belief he'll need a year or two before he becomes a regular rotation player, not unlike 2014 first-rounder Kyle Anderson. With that in mind, there are more positives than negatives to take from Walker's performance Saturday.