World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Complete Info for Semifinals and Final Matchups

The 2018 FIFA World Cup field has been narrowed from 32 to four, and there will now be an all-out battle to hoist the trophy.

Gone are the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. While the biggest stars in the sport will have to watch from afar, there should still be plenty of intrigue in the final stages.

France, Belgium, England and Croatia have proved to be formidable in Russia.

After making it through the quarterfinals, the final four squads will have a couple of days to prepare for their next matches. The winners will move on to play for the World Cup, while the losers will have to settle for a third-place playoff.

2018 FIFA World Cup Schedule

Semifinal 1: France vs. Belgium, Tuesday, July 10 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Semifinal 2: Croatia vs. England, Wednesday, July 11 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Third-Place Playoff: Semifinal 1 Loser vs. Semifinal 2 Loser, Saturday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Final: Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner, Sunday, July 15 at 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Preview

When the tournament began, not many people predicted a final four consisting of France (No. 7 in FIFA rankings), Belgium (No. 3), England (No. 12) and Croatia (No. 20). But given how these squads have played, they are more than deserving of the opportunity at hand.

Each semifinal features a team that has won the World Cup as well as a team seeking its first trophy.

In Tuesday's matchup, France goes for its second world championship, whereas Belgium's best finish was fourth place in 1986. England, meanwhile, is also seeking its second trophy—and first since 1966—while Croatia's previous best result was a third-place finish in 1998. They face off in Moscow Wednesday.

With Russia eliminated, this marks the fifth straight World Cup in which the host has not been able to protect home soil. No host nation has won the World Cup since France in 1998.

This tournament has proved that anything can happen, as there has been no shortage of drama and exciting finishes.

Russia's fans are disappointed that their team's Cinderella run came to an end in the quarterfinals, but the rest of the world should be in for a treat as the remaining four squads put it all on the line for the World Cup.