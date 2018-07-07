Kobe Bryant Jokes Magic Johnson Deserves a 2nd Statue After LeBron James Signing

Uncredited/Associated Press

Magic Johnson already has one statue in front of the Staples Center, but Kobe Bryant thinks the Los Angeles Lakers legend should have a second one erected after agreeing to a deal with LeBron James.

The team president was able to entice James to leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers with a four-year, $154 million max contact.

Bryant joked about giving Johnson another statue during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, via Corey Hansford of Lakers Nation:

“Think about this for a second. Magic was always my favorite player growing up. He wins five championships with the Lakers, right? And then he becomes an owner and wins five more. Then he steps away, comes back when he’s president of basketball of operations and is influential in bringing LeBron James to L.A. I mean, they might have to get this dude another statue. What Magic is pulling off, man, it’s absolutely incredible.”

One idea for the Lakers would be to make a second Johnson statue featuring him in an executive suit. The one currently sitting outside of the Staples Center has him dribbling a basketball and pointing like he's directing traffic on the court.