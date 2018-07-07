Thomas Meunier 'Expected More Difficulties' from Brazil's Neymar in Belgium Win

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Belgium defender Thomas Meunier has said he "expected more difficulties" from his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar on Friday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

Neymar's Brazil were knocked out of the tournament in Russia after a 2-1 win, with Belgium running riot in the first half.

The Selecao talisman failed to show his best, as he was well shackled by the Red Devils defence and wasteful when he did get on the ball, and Meunier was in a direct battle with Neymar at times.

"I didn't expect that, I expected more difficulties, but we were so organised collectively," said Meunier, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal. "I always had help from Marouane Fellaini, from Toby Alderweireld. We were really focused on him, on [Philippe] Coutinho, on Marcelo, and we did a really wonderful job. I think we can congratulate ourselves for the job that we did defensively."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

From Meunier's perspective, it was a bittersweet match, as a booking he picked up for a foul on Neymar rules him out of the semi-final with France due to suspension.

The StatsZone app broke down the numbers behind Neymar's display and that of his PSG team-mate, as the former failed to make much of an impact:

It was Belgium's key attackers that shone brightest. After a Fernandinho own goal gave Roberto Martinez's team the lead, the European outfit cut the Selecao to ribbons on the counter-attack time and time again.

Kevin De Bruyne, who scored a fine second goal, led the charge brilliantly, while Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard were also devastating when picking up possession and driving forward.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

What was also impressive about Belgium was the manner in which the team stood firm amid late pressure from Brazil, especially after Renato Augusto halved the deficit.

On reflection, it was a frustrating night overall for Brazil and their star forward, and Neymar will reflect on this tournament as a missed opportunity.

Paul Hayward of the Daily Telegraph noted there appears to be too much Selecao focus on their No. 10 at times:

Overall, 2018 has been a year of ups and downs for Neymar. While he enjoyed domestic success with PSG, an injury in February cut short his 2017-18 campaign, and he's since showcased only flashes of his best at the World Cup.

Sid Lowe of the Guardian observed that after leaving Barcelona last summer, the 26-year-old's career appears to have stalled:

By the time the next World Cup rolls around, it will have been 20 years since Brazil's last triumph in the tournament and Neymar will be approaching 30 years of age.

While there were times when the South Americans did appear to be the strongest team in the competition in Russia, their big players failed to show up against a vibrant and dynamic opponent on Friday. Four years is a long time for Neymar and his team-mates to wait to make up for that.