Driver Who Crashed into Humboldt Broncos Hockey Bus Arrested, Charged

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jaskirat Sidhu, the driver of the semitruck that crashed into the bus of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in April, was arrested Friday.

Per ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan, Sidhu will appear in court next week and faces "16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death [and] 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm."

"The Humboldt Broncos thank the [Royal Canadian Mountain Police] for their work investigating the crash and determining what charges would be laid against the truck driver," the team said in a statement. "Our organization has faith in the justice system, and we will be watching closely as this court process plays out."

The crash occurred April 6 in Armley, Saskatchewan, and resulted in the deaths of 16 people and injuries to 13 others.

During the investigation, the RCMP determined the semitruck was at an intersection when it shouldn't have been and that it should have halted at a stop sign, as the bus had the right of way.