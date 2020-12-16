Dennis Schroder Ruled Out for Lakers vs. Suns After Suffering Ankle Injury

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder exited Wednesday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns with a left ankle injury.

Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell reported Schroder will be reevaluated after the game. He played 24 minutes, finishing with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.

Head coach Frank Vogel provided an update after the Lakers' 112-107 win:

Schroder has made steady progress since the Atlanta Hawks selected him as a raw talent out of Germany with the 17th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He was acquired by the Lakers as part of a November trade that sent Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 27-year-old guard has remained mostly durable throughout his time in the NBA. He missed 10 games across two seasons with OKC with a couple of minor ailments.

If the latest injury forces him to the sideline, L.A. will likely split his minutes among several different members of the backcourt rotation. Alex Caruso, Wesley Matthews and Talen Horton-Tucker could all see some extra run to fill the void.

Ultimately, Schroder must become a more efficient shooter in order to solidify himself as a cornerstone for the Lakers moving forward. His potential absence may have a negative impact on the squad's ability to win games in the loaded Western Conference in the short term, though.