B/R's Best Reads of the Week of July 8

World Series of Beer Pong: A Rollicking Campus Tradition Tries to Go Legit

America's favorite drinking game has graduated from college dorms to Las Vegas and is handing out over $100,000 in prizes.

The Complicated Legacy of New UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey pushed women's MMA into the mainstream, so why is her career defined by her crushing defeats?

Welcome to the Las Vegas Summer League, Where the NBA Meets, Greets and Parties

We've got the inside story on how an NBA star missed out on $18,000 because he didn't bet on himself. 

