Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium Shock Brazil, Qualify for FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals

Brazil's run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup came to an end on Friday, as Belgium beat the Selecao 2-1 in the quarter-finals in Kazan, Russia.

The Selecao entered the tournament as the top favourites for the title but had yet to face a class outfit like Belgium, and the Red Devils came out on top to set up a semi-final date with France. For Belgium, it's their second ever trip to the semi-finals.

Fernandinho opened the scoring with an own-goal and Kevin De Bruyne doubled the lead in the first half. Renato Augusto pulled one back, but the Selecao did not find a second goal.

Here are the key points from Friday's match.

De Bruyne, Lukaku Prove Clutch Credentials

De Bruyne easily ranks among the most talented players in the entire tournament―let alone Belgium's squad―but the midfielder hadn't been at his best for the Red Devils in a long time, dating all the way back to the loss against Wales at Euro 2016.

His tournament had been a mediocre one until the crucial counter-attack at the end of the match against Japan, where he orchestrated a late winner. It was a huge moment for a key player, and he repeated that feat against Brazil with a stunning goal on a similar break. Romelu Lukaku also played his part on that break, part of a fantastic outing for the lone striker:

Like Lukaku, De Bruyne has now come up big when his nation needed him the most multiple times this tournament. It's personal redemption for the Manchester City man but also shows how several players in this team have matured in the last few years.

You can't become world champions without a few elite, clutch players, and for the first time since Belgium emerged as a class side, the Red Devils seem to have several options.

What's Next?

Belgium and France will meet on Tuesday.

