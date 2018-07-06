Baron Davis, Corey Maggette Shine in Friday BIG3 Basketball League Action

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Week 3 of the 2018 BIG3 Basketball scheduled rolled on Friday with four games from Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The marquee game featured two of the three remaining undefeated teams going head-to-head when Power took on Tri-State. 3 Headed Monsters, riding an early-season hot streak after coming up short in last year's title game, tried to move its record to 3-0 with a win against Killer 3's.

Here's a look at how things played out from each of the four games on the BIG3 schedule for July 6.

BIG3 Week 3 Results

3's Company def. Trilogy, 52-50

Ball Hogs def. Ghost Ballers, 50-40

Tri-State def. Power, 50-46

3 Headed Monsters def. Killer 3's, 51-49

3 Headed Monsters 51, Killer 3's 49

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf nailed a game-winning three for the 3 Headed Monsters to complete a comeback victory over the Killer 3's and remain unbeaten.

FS1 highlighted the clutch shot from the former NBA guard:

Abdul-Rauf led all scorers with 20 points in the contest.

Rashard Lewis added 13 points and nine rebounds for the 3 Headed Monsters, who trailed 25-17 at halftime and needed a late rally to continue their early-season win streak.

Alan Anderson paced the Killer 3's offense with 15 points. Stephen Jackson (14), who missed a couple of opportunities to close it out in an arena he used to call home with the Golden State Warriors, and Metta World Peace (11) also reached double figures in scoring for the losing side.

The 3 Headed Monsters and Tri-State, the league's last two undefeated teams, will face off in Week 4 next Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Tri-State 50, Power 46

The marquee game of the day lived up to its hype, as Tri-State escaped with a 50-46 win over Power to run its record to 3-0.

Power was in control of things early, carrying a 25-21 lead into halftime. Corey Maggette was a one-man machine trying to lead his team to a win with 34 points, one more than he had in the first two games of the season combined.

Cuttino Mobley and Glen Davis were the only other Power players to score in the loss. Mobley, in particular, had an off night. He came into Friday's game averaging 15 points per game but was limited to eight.

On Tri-State's side of things, David Hawkins provided the late heroics with his team clinging to a 47-46 lead.

Tri-State was much more balanced on offense with five players who scored, including Hawkins, Nate Robinson and Jermaine O'Neal reaching double figures.

The battle for BIG3 supremacy is now between Tri-State and the 3 Headed Monsters. Those two teams will square off next week.

Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 40

A late 8-0 run gave the Ball Hogs a 50-40 win over Ghost Ballers and saved the team from a disastrous second-half collapse.

Ball Hogs carried a 27-12 lead into halftime. Ghost Ballers responded by cutting the deficit to two at 42-40 before finally running out of steam.

The trio of DeShawn Stevenson, Jermaine Taylor and Andre Owens each scored in double figures. Stevenson led all players with 21 points and had the game-winner from behind the arc:

Even though Ghost Ballers remain one of two winless teams, Carlos Boozer has been terrific in his first BIG3 season. The former Duke star posted his second straight double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

One key difference in the game was Ball Hogs' ability to connect on outside shots. It had an 8-1 advantage over Ghost Ballers in three-pointers made.

3's Company 52, Trilogy 50

3's Company lived up to its name while also getting back over the .500 mark (2-1) with a 52-50 win over Trilogy.

Trilogy got to the 50-point threshold first, but it was only up by one at the time. BIG3 rules state teams must win by two points, leading to Baron Davis calling game for his team.

Davis and Andre Emmett did a lot of heavy lifting for 3's Company in the win. That duo combined for 37 of the team's 52 points and five of the six three-point field goals.

The early returns for Davis this season have been positive. The two-time NBA All-Star entered play this weekend leading the BIG3 with 44 points scored and ranked second in three-point field goals made. He can add 17 points and three three-pointers to those totals.

In the losing effort for Trilogy, Al Harrington led all players with 28 points and six rebounds. His supporting cast failed to deliver, as James White, Dahntay Jones and Al Thornton combined for 22 points.

With this dramatic win in the books, 3's Company will try to keep its momentum going next week against Ball Hogs.