Carmelo Anthony, Thunder Reportedly Parting Ways This Summer Via Trade, Buyout

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly planning to part ways with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young, OKC is working with Melo's agent, Leon Rose, to either trade him, use the stretch provision or utilize a combination of the stretch provision and a buyout.

Anthony recently exercised his one-year contract option to return to the Thunder in 2018-19 at a value of nearly $28 million, per Spotrac.

