World Cup 2018 Scores: Friday's Results and Saturday's Quarter-Finals Schedule

France progressed to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday with a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

Raphael Varane headed Les Bleus in front five minutes before half-time. Antoine Griezmann doubled France's lead in the second half when goalkeeper Fernando Muslera fumbled his shot.

Les Bleus will go on to face either Brazil or Belgium for a place in the final. The two teams clash later in the day at the Kazan Arena in Russia.

Here's a look at Friday's results, Saturday's schedule and a recap of the best of the action.

Friday Results

Uruguay 2-0 France

Brazil vs. Belgium

Saturday's Schedule

Sweden vs. England: 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Croatia: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Friday Recap

Uruguay were without one of their key players for the clash against France, as star striker Edinson Cavani was only fit enough for the bench. Manager Oscar Tabarez opted to replace the Paris Saint-Germain forward with Girona's Cristhian Stuani.

Stuani managed to completely miskick his first chance of the game after four minutes as Uruguay started strongly. France managed to hold them at bay in a hard-fought first half that came alive five minutes before half-time.

France won a free-kick outside the penalty area that was swung in by Griezmann. Varane managed to get the slightest of touches on the ball and glanced it past Muslera for the opening goal.

Squawka Football showed how it was their only effort on target in the first half:

Uruguay should have equalised four minutes later from a similar opportunity. Martin Caceres managed to get his head on to a ball into the box but was denied by a diving Hugo Lloris.

Football writer Seb Stafford-Bloor shared his view of the save:

France seemed to move up a gear after half-time and doubled their lead on the hour mark. Griezmann tried his luck with a shot from outside the box, and it slipped through Muslera's fingers. It was a poor mistake from the goalkeeper and effectively settled the game.

Match of the Day showed Griezmann's record in major tournaments:

Uruguay demonstrated their frustrations shortly afterwards as Cristian Rodriguez took exception to Kylian Mbappe going to ground under minimal contact. A melee ensued with players surrounding the referee, who opted to book Mbappe and Rodriguez.

Tabarez's team seemed to run out of steam in the closing stages as France controlled the game and comfortably saw out the win.

It was an impressive display by Didier Deschamps' men, who took full advantage of Uruguay's mistakes and managed the game well. There's a sense there is still more to come from this France team, but on this evidence, it will take something special to prevent them reaching the final.