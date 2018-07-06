Andrew Luck Sends Autographed Football to Fan Who Returned His Wallet

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck recently showed appreciation for a good Samaritan who found his wallet.

Haleigh Hoffman of RTV6 in Indianapolis tweeted that her friend's father found Luck's wallet while on a bike ride before returning it to the Colts' practice facility.

In return, Luck sent the man an autographed football accompanied by a thank you note:

Luck thanked the man for making his life "much easier" and wrote that he reminded him of the "kindness of strangers."

After missing the entire 2017 season due to a shoulder injury, Luck is looking to bounce back and re-establish himself as one of the NFL's elite signal-callers in 2018.

Good fortune hasn't been on Luck's side lately, but perhaps the recovery of his wallet is a sign that brighter days are ahead for the three-time Pro Bowler.