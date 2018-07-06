Sweden vs. England: Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sweden will be aiming to return to the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1994 with a third straight clean-sheet victory when it hits the pitch Saturday in a quarter-final matchup with England at Samara Arena.

The Blagult remain long shots on the 2018 FIFA World Cup futures despite outlasting Switzerland 1-0 in the round of 16. England is coming off a narrow victory on penalties over Colombia and posted wins in four of its previous five games.

World Cup betting line: England opened as a -130 favorite (wager $130 to win $100); the total is at two goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer:2.5-0.6, Sweden. 2018 World Cup picks on every game.



Check out the OddsShark FC podcast on iTunesor at OddsSharkFC.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top World Cup betting news.

Sweden vs. England World Cup Matchup Analysis

Sweden's win over the Swiss as +225 underdogs continued an impressive run that started in World Cup qualifying, which they closed out with their shocking playoff win to stop Italy from qualifying. The Blagult own a solid 6-1-2 win-draw-loss record over their past nine competitive contests and have kept clean sheets in five of their past six outings across all competitions, allowing just two total goals.

The Swedes face another enormous task against a Three Lions squad that survived a close battle with Colombia as +115 favorites. England has suffered just one defeat in its past 14 outings across all competitions, a 1-0 group-stage loss to Belgium that provided Gareth Southgate's men with favorable seeding in the knockout stages.

England trails only Belgium in terms of goals scored in the competition, with nine, and has outscored opponents by a 23-7 margin during its current 10-3-1 run. The Three Lions have struggled in past meetings with Sweden, going 2-8-5 in their past 15 meetings, but they are 1-2-0 in their past three clashes at major international tournaments, including a 3-2 victory in the group stage at UEFA Euro 2012.

All 2018 World Cup odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.