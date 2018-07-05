Greenbrier Classic 2018: Webb Simpson Leads Field with 9-Under Round 1

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The only thing that could slow Webb Simpson on Thursday during the first round of the Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia was a bit of lightning that caused a nearly two-hour delay.

Once that subsided Simpson electrified the course himself, shooting a nine-under 61 to lead the field after day one.

He wasn't the only player to light it up, with Whee Kim nipping on his heels at eight under, while Joaquin Niemann (seven under) and Kelly Craft (six under) remained close to the leader.



But the story was Simpson, who hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and didn't miss a single putt within 10 feet, according to PGATour.com. He also had an average driving distance of 323.5 yards, a driving accuracy of 71.4 percent and gained 3.127 strokes putting.

Simpson played early, with birdies on Nos. 1, 4 and 9, but he absolutely obliterated the back nine. After birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 as well, he chipped in for eagle on the 12th:

He saved par in superb fashion on the 13th:

And birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 secured his lead:

"I've had a good last couple days here after a week off," Simpson said after his round, per Grant Traylor of the Herald-Dispatch, in what was surely the understatement of the day.

As for other notable players, Phil Mickelson had a solid afternoon, shooting a four-under 66, including this eagle on No. 12:

Brandt Snedeker (66) and Bubba Watson (68) also had solid rounds.



But everybody is chasing Simpson. If he continues to play like he did on Thursday, that chase will be in vain.